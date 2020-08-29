-
Jason Kokrak shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 15th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the par-4 fourth, Kokrak's 96 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
Kokrak hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
