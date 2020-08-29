In his third round at the BMW Championship, Jason Day hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 66th at 16 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Day hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Day to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Day chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Day's tee shot went 230 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Day got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Day to 5 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 6 over for the round.