In his third round at the BMW Championship, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 63rd at 12 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poston hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 4 over for the round.

At the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Poston hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 4 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.