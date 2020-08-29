In his third round at the BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 1st at 1 under with Dustin Johnson; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

At the par-5 first, Matsuyama chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Matsuyama's 81 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 237 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

Matsuyama hit his drive 383 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 15th. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.