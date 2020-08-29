In his third round at the BMW Championship, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Higgs's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Higgs hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Higgs's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.