Harris English putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
August 29, 2020
Highlights
Harris English sinks a 58-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Harris English makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 21st at 5 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
Harris English missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Harris English to 2 under for the round.
English got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.
