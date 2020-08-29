In his third round at the BMW Championship, Gary Woodland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

Woodland got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 third, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Woodland's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

Woodland his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Woodland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Woodland to 2 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Woodland went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.