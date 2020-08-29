-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a 286 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Frittelli's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 16th. His his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
