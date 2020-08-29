-
Dustin Johnson shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 1st at 1 under with Hideki Matsuyama; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a 357 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
