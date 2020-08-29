Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 467-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lee's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On his third stroke on the 450-yard par-4 14th, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 16th green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 4 over for the round.