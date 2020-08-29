-
Daniel Berger putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Berger finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Daniel Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
