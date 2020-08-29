In his third round at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 21st at 5 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Conners's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Conners's 92 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Conners's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.