-
-
Collin Morikawa putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
-
Highlights
Collin Morikawa birdies No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 37th at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Collin Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Morikawa had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.