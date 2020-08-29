-
Charles Howell III putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Charles Howell III had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Howell III's 78 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Howell III hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Howell III hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
