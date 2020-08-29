-
Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 3 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
At the 461-yard par-4 third, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Carlos Ortiz at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Ortiz's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
