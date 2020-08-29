-
Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith birdies No. 17 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
Smith's tee shot went 293 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Smith chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Smith's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
