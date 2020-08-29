  • Cameron Champ shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.