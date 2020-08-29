Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 59th at 11 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ had a 364-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Champ hit his 236 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 17th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Champ's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.