Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 21st at 5 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker An stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 sixth, An missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, An had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.

At the 396-yard par-4 11th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.