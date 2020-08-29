In his third round at the BMW Championship, Bubba Watson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 6th at 2 over with Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, and Kevin Kisner; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over.

After a drive to the right rough on the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 147 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 third, Watson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Watson's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Watson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Watson's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.