  • Bryson DeChambeau shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.