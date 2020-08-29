In his third round at the BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

DeChambeau got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 fourth, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 45 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, DeChambeau had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 13th, DeChambeau suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

DeChambeau got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 7 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 over for the round.