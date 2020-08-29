-
-
Brian Harman putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Brian Harman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 15th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Brian Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.