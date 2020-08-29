In his third round at the BMW Championship, Brendon Todd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 6th at 2 over with Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over.

On the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Todd's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Todd hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 1 over for the round.