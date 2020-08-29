-
Brendan Steele shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Brendan Steele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
Steele got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Steele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 3 over for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 5 over for the round.
