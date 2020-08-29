-
Billy Horschel shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 21st at 5 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Horschel's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Horschel hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Horschel hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Horschel to 4 over for the round.
