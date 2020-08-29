Andrew Landry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 66th at 16 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Landry hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 first. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Landry had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 16th green, Landry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Landry at 3 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 18th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.