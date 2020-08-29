Alex Noren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 26th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Noren missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Noren to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Noren had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

Noren got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noren to 3 over for the round.