Adam Scott finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Scott birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 3rd at 1 over with Mackenzie Hughes and Joaquin Niemann; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the par-4 fourth, Scott's 87 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Scott's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 15th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 17th, Scott chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to even for the round.
