Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 59th at 11 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

At the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Long hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Long had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.

Long hit his tee shot 266 yards to the fairway bunker on the 444-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Long had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

Long's tee shot went 305 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.