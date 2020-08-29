  • Adam Long shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Long makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long sinks a 25-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Long makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.