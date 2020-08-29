-
Adam Hadwin shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2020
Features
Adam Hadwin and Evan Marshall’s closest to the pin competition
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin and Chicago White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall compete in a unique game of closest to the pin. Over FaceTime, Hadwin played his shot at Olympia Fields and Marshall hit his shot from near home plate of Guaranteed Rate Field.
Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
On the 467-yard par-4 second, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.
