Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 47th at 9 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.

On the 467-yard par-4 second, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.