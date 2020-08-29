-
Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer sinks a 31-foot birdie on No. 6 in Round 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Abraham Ancer makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 15th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 1 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Joaquin Niemann, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 1 over; and Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Sebastián Muñoz, Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner, and Bubba Watson are tied for 6th at 2 over.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 first, Ancer hit his 93 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Ancer hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Ancer stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
