In his second round at the BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 344 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Schauffele's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 second, Schauffele chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele's tee shot went 221 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.