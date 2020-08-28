In his second round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 313 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Hovland chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hovland at 1 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.