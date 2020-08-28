-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Hatton had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.
