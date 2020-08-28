-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
-
Extended Highlights
Tyler Duncan’s Round 1 highlights from BMW
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tyler Duncan took solo second after recording three birdies and one bogey on Thursday.
Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Duncan had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Duncan got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 sixth green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 5 over for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.