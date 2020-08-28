Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Duncan had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 sixth green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 5 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 6 over for the round.