  • Tyler Duncan shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tyler Duncan took solo second after recording three birdies and one bogey on Thursday.
    Extended Highlights

    Tyler Duncan’s Round 1 highlights from BMW

    In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tyler Duncan took solo second after recording three birdies and one bogey on Thursday.