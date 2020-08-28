-
Tony Finau shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau’s 41-foot birdie putt at BMW
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tony Finau sinks a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
Tony Finau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 5th at 1 over with Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
After a 390 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Finau chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even for the round.
At the 396-yard par-4 11th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 1 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 17th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
