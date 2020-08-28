Tom Hoge hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 626-yard par-5 first, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.