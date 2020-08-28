  • Tiger Woods shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tiger Woods sinks a 37-foot par putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tiger Woods’ 37-foot par putt on No. 18 at BMW

    In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Tiger Woods sinks a 37-foot par putt on the par-4 18th hole.