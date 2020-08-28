In his second round at the BMW Championship, Tiger Woods hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Woods finished his day tied for 55th at 8 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

Woods got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woods to 1 over for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Woods reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 2 over for the round.

After a 215 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 12th, Woods chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woods to 3 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Woods had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woods to 4 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 15th, Woods got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Woods to 5 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Woods's tee shot went 220 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Woods's 174 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 5 over for the round.