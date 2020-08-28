In his second round at the BMW Championship, Talor Gooch hit 7 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day in 67th at 15 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

Gooch got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 396-yard par-4 11th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Gooch hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 4 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 5 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 7 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Gooch's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 9 over for the round.