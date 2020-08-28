Sungjae Im hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 63rd at 11 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Im's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Im had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Im chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Im's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Im got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Im to 4 over for the round.