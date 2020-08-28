-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz’s putt on the 9th hole in the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes par on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the par-4 10th, Muñoz's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 third, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
