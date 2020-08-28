In his second round at the BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the par-4 10th, Muñoz's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Muñoz's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.