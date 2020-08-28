In his second round at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 329 yard drive on the 396-yard par-4 11th, Scheffler chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 16th, Scheffler's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 159 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.