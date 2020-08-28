Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer had a 360-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 second. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Palmer's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 5 over for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.