Russell Henley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
Highlights
Russell Henley’s clutch birdie on No. 6 at BMW
In the second round of the 2020 BMW Championship, Russell Henley holes a 34-yards chip shot for birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
Russell Henley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 13th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Henley hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
Henley missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 34 yards for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Henley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
