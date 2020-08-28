  • Rory McIlroy shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship

  • Following his second-round 69 at the 2020 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy talks about the conditions on the course and how he feels about the state of his game.
    Rory McIlroy’s interview after Round 2 of BMW

