Rory McIlroy shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
Interviews
Rory McIlroy’s interview after Round 2 of BMW
Following his second-round 69 at the 2020 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy talks about the conditions on the course and how he feels about the state of his game.
Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 1st at 1 under with Patrick Cantlay; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
McIlroy hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, McIlroy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
