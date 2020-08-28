Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 1st at 1 under with Patrick Cantlay; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 14th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy hit his drive 377 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 626-yard par-5 first. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 fourth hole, McIlroy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.