-
-
Robby Shelton shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
-
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 28, 2020
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Robby Shelton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
Shelton got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Shelton's 90 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Shelton's tee shot went 189 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.