In his second round at the BMW Championship, Richy Werenski hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 39th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 396-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 15th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 third, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

On his second stroke on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.