Paul Casey shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Casey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 30th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
At the 626-yard par-5 first, Casey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 10 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Casey to even for the round.
Casey had a 371-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 third. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 fourth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.
