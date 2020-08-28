-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 23rd at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 626-yard par-5 first hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 second, Reed reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Reed at 2 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Reed's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Reed's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
