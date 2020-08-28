Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 1st at 1 under with Rory McIlroy; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.

After a 349 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 sixth, Cantlay's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 251-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's tee shot went 241 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 36 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 396-yard par-4 11th hole, Cantlay chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Cantlay at 2 under for the round.