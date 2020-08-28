-
Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the BMW Championship
August 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 45th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at even par; and Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendon Todd, and Adam Scott are tied for 5th at 1 over.
On the 455-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 355 yard drive on the 626-yard par-5 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 second, Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
